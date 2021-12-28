Mumbai: TV actor Shraddha Arya, who married a Delhi-based naval officer Rahul Nagal on November 16, is now on vacation in the Maldives. For a romantic honeymoon, the couple travelled to the picturesque island nation. The Kundali Bhagya fame is savoring every second of her marriage with Nagal. The television star is sharing glimpses from her romantic getaway by posting a slew of photos and videos on her Instagram account. In her recent photos, Shraddha wore a white bikini as posed near the pool. Her chooda (red bridal bangles) were still on her wrists, and she completed the look with a huge straw hat.Also Read - 'Goodbyes are Hard': Manit Joura Gets Emotional as he Leaves Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya shared several photos of herself wearing a white bikini with floral embroidery. She also included a photo of Rahul, in which he was seen copying her posing by the pool. “Swipe to the last photo to see how my cute weird husband mocks my poses !!! #LifeAfterMarriage @hideawaybeachmaldives”, she captioned the photos. Also Read - Shraddha Arya is a Sight to Behold in Pink Sequined Sharara Worth Rs 40K - See Pics

Take a look at the couple getting goofy in Maldives:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Also Read - Shraddha Arya Blushes Hard as Paps Tease Her For 'Mehendi Vale Haath' - Watch Viral Video From Airport

Preeti aka Shraddha had previously shared a video of herself dancing by the poolside while wearing the same bikini. “Holiday Hat On (sic)!!!” she captioned her post. Several fans commented on her post, calling her cute and attractive.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shraddha had previously uploaded a lovely photo of herself in a black floral dress from the Maldives. “Hiding away from the world at this paradise!!! @hideawaybeachmaldives,” she wrote.

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shraddha Arya, best known for her role in the drama Kundali Bhagya, has a large fan base across the country. She portrays the role of Preeta on the show, and fans adore the chemistry she shares with co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar (Karan Luthra).