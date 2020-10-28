Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is all set to get into the naagin avatar for a trilogy titled Naagin to be helmed by Vishal Furia. The film, bankrolled by Nikhil Dwivedi, is being described as a love story. The actor confirmed the news of playing a shape-shifting serpent on-screen. She took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It’s like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience @Nikhil_Dwivedi @FuriaVishal @saffronbrdmedia”. Also Read - Looking for Some Fitness Motivation? Shraddha Kapoor Home Fitness Routine Will Amp You Up

The makers of Naagin are planning to use VFX and special effects. As soon as the announcement of the film was made on social media, twitterati started creating memes and jokes and circulated all over the platform. Also Read - NCB Confirms 'Many Bollywood Celebs on Radar' And Their Phones Are Under Surveillance

Have a look at the hilarious memes shared by netizens:

Justice for Swara.

She has been acting as a Naagin for months and now #ShraddhaKapoor gets the role. This is injustice and sure nepotism. Coming soon to boycott you. pic.twitter.com/wX6ARjMv5x — Ishita ❤️ (@ishistarx) October 28, 2020