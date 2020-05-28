Sporting masks for a shopping adventure with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, actor Shraddha Kapoor on Thursday shared a picture giving her fans insight into what grocery shopping looks like during coronavirus lockdown. The Stree actor reposted a selfie on Instagram where she is seen with her brother doing groceries shopping as they are seen wearing masks and gloves as precautionary measures and were seen pushing the trolley around inside the store. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note on 7 Years of Aashiqui 2, Thanks Filmmaker Mohit Suri

Along with the post, Shraddha wrote, in the caption, “Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor .” (along with a heart emoji) The picture was originally shared by Shradhha’s brother on his Instagram. Alongside the post, he noted, “It’s a lotttttaaaaa fun when you go grocery shopping with your sibling… stay safe all and … when you are with someone at a close distance, make sure you are wearing a .. for your safety and others around.” Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor's Message on Mental Health And Empathy For Animals is The Perfect Wednesday Wisdom!

Have a look at the happy picture:

The Ek Villian actor has been quite active on social media amid the lockdown as she has been updating her fans on her quarantine activities. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor recalled her precious childhood moments and shared throwback pictures with her brother on the occasion of National Brother’s Day.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. She is known for her work in movies like Ek Villain, Baaghi, Haider, Half Girlfriend, Chhichhore, Saaho, among many others.

(With inputs from ANI)