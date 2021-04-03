Mumbai: Actor Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her dog Shyloh’s tenth birthday. She threw a birthday bash for her beloved pet dog and invited her girl gang for the same. The Ek Villain actor also took to social media sharing some of the cutest videos and pictures from this birthday party. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy 10th Bday to my Babu!!! Can’t believe he is 10! To me he will always be my little babu Shyloh He has brought so much joy to our lives. We are so blessed to have him as our sweetest family member. Grateful for him beyond words.” Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor is Radiant in Rs 14,500 Lilac Floral Off-Shoulder Dress| See PICS

Shraddha also thanked her friends to make this day a memorable one and further wrote, ”Thank you my gurlzies for coming home & celebrating! For all the treats & the cake! He loves you guys so much 🥰 Thank you my amazing fan clubs for your precious edits! I’m going through them since morning & they just fill me up with so much gratitude! You guys are the best! Your love for Shyloh is so wonderful, I’m sure he feels it!!! Thank you all for your wishes 🤗💜 Thank you Paru for taking care of me while growing up & now Shyloh with so much love, since all these years!” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Wins National Award: Sajid Nadiadwala Dedicates Award to Late Actor, Shraddha Kapoor Says 'Miss You SSR'

Several celebrities including brother-sister duo Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff commented on Shraddha’s post sending birthday wishes to her pet dog. The comment section of Shraddha’s post is filled with heart emojis.

On the work front, Shraddha has been working on Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled movie opposite Ranbir Kapoor.