Shraddha Kapoor Grooves To ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ At Friend’s Wedding In Goa, Fans Ask ‘Aap Kab Karogi’ – WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor turned bridesmaid for her hairstylist Nikita Menon's wedding in Goa. The 'Stree' actress burned the dance floor with her moves - WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor had the time of her life at her hairstylist Nikita Menon’s pre-wedding festivities in Goa. She was seen dancing with the bridesmaid and the groom in one of the viral videos. The ‘Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar‘ star caught our eyes with her groovy moves. Shraddha swooned her fans and followers with her energetic performance to ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.’ She looked beautiful in a pink and orange coloured lehenga with some patterns all over it. She chose glittery makeup to accentuate her bridesmaid look. The highlight of her vibrant look was the white sneakers!

Her fans and followers dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Shraddha is rocking on this Beautiful song.. She’s excited and happy 😂😜 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Stunning so pretyyy don’t have words to describe ur beauty ✨✨✨🙀🙀💕💕 (sic).” Many users also ask her about her marriage plans. One of the users wrote, “Ap kab krogi shadi @shraddhakapoor or vo bhi kis se krogi shadi (sic).” Another user wrote, “Kawaro ko kitna sataogi shraddha Rani 😩😍 (sic).”

Shraddha Kapoor Dances Her Heart Out – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Shraddha Kapoor’s photos and videos from her friend’s pre-wedding festivities are making rounds on social media. In another video, the actress twinned with her friends in a white saree, jhumkas and bindi. She was seen grooving and enjoying herself with the bridesmaid in the viral videos.

Shraddha Kapoor at Friend’s Wedding in Goa – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is slated to reprise her mysterious nameless character from the highly anticipated Stree 2 sequel, which was released in 2018. Rajkummar Rao, who has won a national award, will reprise his role in the movie. The horror comedy is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 31, 2024.

Shraddha was among the numerous celebrities who jumped on the bandwagon this past week to promote Indian tourism, after the mockery of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit Indian islands by a few well-known Maldivians. Rather of booking a holiday in the Maldives, she urged her followers to visit Indian islands such as Lakshadweep.

