Actor Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating celebrity photographer, Rohan Shrestha. They have often made several public appearances together be it date nights or outings. Their relationship rumours have been doing rounds for quite some time now. Recently, Shraddha was spotted enjoying a scooty ride with Rohan in Mumbai's suburbs.

A video of the two is going viral where Shraddha in a cap and mask is hiding her face from paps. She opted for an all-black look and sported black tee with matching lower. On the other hand, Rohan opted for a casual look and paired a white printed tee and shorts.

In a media interaction, when Rohan was asked bout his relationship with the ABCD 2 actor, he cleared that he shares a beautiful relationship with the actress but he is not dating her. Last year, there were wedding rumours of both of them but Shakti Kapoor cleared it. He had called the rumours nothing but ‘bulls**t’. He was approached by an entertainment portal to comment on the speculations about his daughter’s marriage. To which, Shakti said that his daughter is only focusing on her work currently and there’s no truth to any rumours about her wedding.

Shraddha Kapoor has been quite active on social media amid the lockdown as she has been updating her fans on her quarantine activities. On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Vijay Varma and Ankita Lokhande.