Shraddha Kapoor in The Weekend Interview: Is ‘Aashiqui 3’ Even Being Made? | Exclusive

Shraddha Kapoor in The Weekend Interview Is 'Aashiqui 3' Even Being Made Exclusive (Photo Created by Gaurav Ohri for india.com)

Shraddha Kapoor looks back at her 13 years long journey in the film industry. The actor takes pride in having an unconventional start with ‘Teen Patti’ and then going on to do characters that challenged her as an actor. She says she understands she has been stereotyped but she doesn’t take it in a negative stride. For Shraddha, being offered the character of a ‘girl-next-door’ in every second film is proof of the audience’s love for her. She says, “An actor can’t plan to be stereotyped or typecast in the industry. The audience decides to see an actor in a certain role because they find a connection with that actor through those kinds of roles. I am aware of how people connect with me in roles where I play a girl-next-door. But, it’s not a conscious decision on my part. I understand the audience’s perspective though.”

Does Shraddha want to break out of that stereotyping then? “I don’t even think along those lines. I always look at my characters and try and find something different. Even in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘, the character I am playing is not what I have done before. She is playing on the front foot in the sense she’s asking the guy herself ‘let’s go on a drive, let’s have fun’ or ‘don’t worry main fayda nahi uthaugi (I am not going to take advantage of you)’. I want to do something different every time and I think I am on it,” she says.

Shraddha adds she likes to play the characters where she is playing a woman who’s owning it all. She, however, doesn’t want to call these women ‘bold’. The actor refers to her character in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar once again and underlines how she’s so confident and knows her way forward, and that to her is being bold on-screen.

What after TJMM now? Last year, T-Series announced the return of the Aashiqui series with Kartik Aaryan in the third part of the franchise. When asked about being a part of Aashiqui 3, Shraddha says, “I have not received any call for Aashiqui 3 yet. I don’t even know if it is being made or not. I live in my own world (laughs). But, considering the kind of love that I have received for Aashiqui 2, I would definitely like to be a part of it.” Watch the whole conversation here:

