Shraddha Kapoor To Star Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Chandu Champion? Here’s What We Know

Notably, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen together on screen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Kartik Aayan had a cameo in the film.

Shraddha Kapoor’s performance in her last film Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar earned her widespread praise. Ever since the film was released, the actress seems to have become the talk of the industry once again. Shraddha Kapoor is being approached for numerous projects. As per the latest reports, the actress has been offered a role opposite Satyaprem Ki Katha fame Kartik Aaryan. Speculations are rife that director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala are keen on casting Shraddha Kapoor in Chandu Champion.

Shraddha Kapoor To Play Leading Lady Opposite Kartik Aaryan?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Shraddha Kapoor might star in Kabir Khan’s film. Notably, Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha were last seen together on screen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar wherein the actor had a cameo. However, this will be their first collaboration on-screen as a romantic couple. If the reports are to be believed, Sajid and Shraddha are in touch and the Aashiqui 2 star is “excited” to play the role. The film’s shooting schedule will take six months.

As of now, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. Bollywood Hungama also quoted a source saying that “for both Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala the upcoming project will be a landmark film in their careers.”

Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion Will Be Quirky Yet Impactful

“Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala feel that the title is apt for the film as it goes well with the character. While it’s quirky, it also attempts to create a memory of what Bajrangi Bhaijaan did back in 2005. The director and producer duo are attempting to create a conversation around the film and also push people to discuss the title,” the source also added.

Kartik Aaryan And Shraddha Kapoor Upcoming Projects

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his recent release Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film has gone past the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. Kartik Aaryan is prepping for Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui’s 3. As per reports, a leading lady is yet to be on board for the movie.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor has started shooting for Stree 2. The project also features Rajkumaar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee.

