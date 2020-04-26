Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut exactly 7 years ago with Mohit Suri’s directorial venture Aashiqui 2. As the film completes 7 years on April 26, the actress took to social media and wrote a heartfelt note thanking the director and the production house. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor's Message on Mental Health And Empathy For Animals is The Perfect Wednesday Wisdom!

Taking it to micro-blogging site Twitter, Shraddha thanked filmmaker Mohit Suri and wrote, "7 years of Aashiqui 2 today!Thank you forever @mohit11481 for this gift of a lifetime @VisheshFilms for believing @shufta20 for your exquisitely beautiful writing, Aditya for being an unbelievably amazing costar & the entire team who gave their everything to this precious film."

7 years of Aashiqui 2 today!Thank you forever @mohit11481 for this gift of a lifetime @VisheshFilms for believing @shufta20 for your exquisitely beautiful writing, Aditya for being an unbelievably amazing costar & the entire team who gave their everything to this precious film💜 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 26, 2020

Replying to her tweet, Mohit Suri wrote, “Love you even more chota !! Forever.”

Aashiqui 2 is a romantic musical drama which was released on April 26, 2013. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film marked the debut on both the lead actors of the film-Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Aashiqui 2 was the remkae of 1990 film Aashiqui and also stars Shaad Randhawa, Mahesh Thakur and Shubhangi Latkar in supporting roles. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and both Shraddha and Aditya were applauded for their performances.

The film was backed by Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar under the Vishesh Films and T-Series banners.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. She is known for her work in movies like Ek Villain, Baaghi, Haider, Half Girlfriend, Chhichhore, Saaho, among many others.