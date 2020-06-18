Actor Shraddha Kapoor has paid an emotional tribute to his Chhichhore co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Shraddha, who attended his funeral in Mumbai on Monday, took to her Instagram to share pictures with the late actor. In one of the pics, there is a frame of Shraddha and Sushant from their film and in another pic there is a book that was gifted to Shraddha by Sushant which read as “Dear Shraddha, Genius is in the ways of seeing. How you choose to see is beautiful. Sushant.” Also Read - 'Ankita Lokhande Was Shock Absorber', Vikas Gupta's Post About Sushant Singh Rajput Shows Depth of His Bonding With Ankita

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput were seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichoore. Kapoor has written an emotional, heart-wrenching note for her dear friend Sush. She wrote, Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void… Sushant…! Dearest Sush…! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune!"

Shraddha in her note mentioned like how she used to look forward to talk to Sushant on the sets as they always had captivating interaction. "I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next! Apart from being a wonderful co-actor who put his heart and soul in to his work, he was at his core, an amazing person. He cared for people and wanted to see them happy. His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment!"

Shraddha Kapoor remembered spending musical night at Sushant Singh Rajput’s home. She wrote, “During a lovely musical and poetry filled get together at his home (he loved music and poetry), he showed me the moon from his telescope and I was so speechless that I could see it’s exquisite beauty up close!! He wanted to share that feeling! Our Chhichhore gang went to his beautiful home in Pavna, where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us – he loved nature! He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerized by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way…! He was truly, One of a kind… I’ll miss you.. dearest Sush..Shine on… ✨💜”.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. The police said that it was a case of death by suicide and no note has been found yet.