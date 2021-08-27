Shraddha Kapoor – Rohan Shrestha’s Wedding Plans: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and photographer Rohan Shrestha, who are yet to make their relationship official, are rumoured to be getting married soon. They are several times spotted together in public. Pictures of the rumoured couple getting cosy with each other during Shraddha’s cousin Priyaank Sharma’s wedding in the Maldives were also uploaded on social media and that gave their fans a big hint. We recently spoke to Shraddha’s aunt and veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure and her actor-son Priyank Sharma regarding their new music album Hum Hindustani and asked them about Shraddha’s wedding plans. To which Priyaank giggled and said, “I am going to say no comments, main kya bolun yaar (what should I say now). But yes, if you say looking forward to it, then obviously, weddings are good to look forward to. The more the merrier, why not!”Also Read - Independence Day Special: 15 Stalwarts Including Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar Bring Patriotic Anthem of The Year ‘Hum Hindustani’ | Watch

When asked the same question to Padmini Kolhapure, she reacted shockingly and revealed to india.com, "Marriage, wow! That's a strange question (she too giggled) agar waisa hoga toh khabar mil jaigi (if she plans to get married, you'll come to know).

In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Priyaank Sharma opened up about the song Hum Hindustani and collaborating with megastars. The music album consists of 15 celebrities from the industry including legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria, Lata Mangeshkar, Padmini Kolhapure, Anil Agarwal, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik and Shabbir Kumar have lent their voices for this phenomenal track. The track has crossed over 7 million views on YouTube. When asked how easy was it to bring all of them together, Priyaank said, "It wasn't easy for sure, but yes, the thought behind the song made everyone sign the contract as we gave tribute to frontline workers".

“One-by-one I started calling people and Dilshaad Shabbir Shaikh went and took the lines and recorded them. There were such legendary actors and singers in this project and everything happened smoothly without any barriers”, added Sharma.

Priyaank shared the whole idea behind Hum Hindustani, “I want to credit my partner Bharat who saw a reel on Instagram that music composer Kashish had took. He asked him to take it out from Instagram and send it to me, saying this is the track and we should do this, as a tribute to frontline warriors. I also liked the track and we started the process. We brought actors one by one after confirming.”

When asked Priyaank why the song is not in trends after also crossing 7 million views on Instagram, he told us, “Patani kyun nahi ho raha hai trend, chalo sabko bolo share karo, trend me le kar aao (I don’t know why it is not trending, tell everyone no to share it and make it hit)”.

Priyaank, who was seen in Sab Kushal Mangal with Akshaye Khanna, revealed he is coming up with some more films. Till then stay tuned!

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. Her next film will be with Ranbir Kapoor followed by the Nagin trilogy directed by Vishal Furia. She will also be seen in the 1989 movie Chaalbaaz’s remake titled ChaalBaaz in London.