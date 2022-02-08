Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, due to Covid-19 complications. The entire country is mourning the loss of the singer. Even though the legendary singer is no longer with us, her melodies will continue to live with us forever. Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a heartfelt post for ‘aaji‘ as she mourns the loss.Also Read - ‘Tumhare Tiraskaar Mein Meri Tareef Hai!’: Divyanka Tripathi Responds to The Tweet Accusing Her of Copying Condolence Post For Lata Mangeshkar

Sharing throwback pictures with Lata Mangeshkar, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace.

Truly The Greatest of all time! I ❤️ You Lata Aaji (sic)."

Take a look at these pictures:

Fans quickly dropped heart and heart-eye emojis on her post. One of the users wrote, “Will miss you Lata ji.” While another user questioned about the year of the picture. Shraddha’s fans also called her cute in the post, and well, we couldn’t agree more.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday as a result of post-Covid complications. Last month, she was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

These throwback pictures have won over our hearts. Watch this space for updates!