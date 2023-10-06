Home

Shraddha Kapoor Summoned by ED in Mahadev Betting App Case, Ranbir Kapoor Requests Time

After Ranbir Kapoor, his TJMM co-star Shraddha Kapoor has bee summoned by the Enforcemet Directorate in the Mahadev Betting App case. Read on.

Mumbai: After Ranbir Kapoor, actor Shraddha Kapoor was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the Mahadev Betting App Case. Both the actors have been asked to appear before the agency today. While Ranbir has reportedly requested two weeks’ time, it is yet unknown if Shraddha will be appearing before the central probing agency today or not.

On Thursday, more names from the film industry surfaced in the case. The central agency which probes financial frauds summoned comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Huma Qureshi in the same betting case. They have been called in for questioning on separate dates. There are many other prominent names from the film and TV industry who are set to be questioned in the case involving an app that allegedly provides a platform for illegal betting.

