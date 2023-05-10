Home

Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor Surprises With Her Impressive French, British And American Accents, Netizens Hail, Watch

Shraddha Kapoor Surprises With Her Impressive French, British And American Accents, Netizens Hail, Watch

Shraddha Kapoor recently surprised netizens with her impressive French, British and American accents. -Watch

Shraddha Kapoor Surprises With Her Impressive French, British And American Accents, Netizens Hail, Watch

Shraddha Kapoor Surprises With Her Impressive Foreign Accents: Shraddha Kapoor is getting all the appreciation and accolades ever since her blockbuster Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released on Netflix. Her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor is being hailed by fans. Th actress’s performance and her glamorous avatar in the songs Tere Pyaar Mein and Maine Pi Rakhi Hai is also being praised by movie buffs. Kartik Aaryan’s cameo in a scene with Shraddha and Ranbir is getting all the attention in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com. Netizens are demanding to cast Shraddha opposite Kartik in Aashiqui 3. It is often been said that the TJMM actress can speak in many different foreign accents. In a recent video dropped by Netflix, Shraddha was seen speaking in French, British, American and Spanish accents.

CHECK OUT SHRADDHA KAPOOR’S VIRAL VIDEO SPEAKING IN VARIOUS ACCENTS:

Iconic in every accent ✨🤌 pic.twitter.com/J1FUCGFUYr — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 9, 2023

SHRADDHA KAPOOR REACTS ON BEING QUIZZED ABOUT HER ABILITY TO SPEAK IN DIFFERENT ACCENTS

While Shraddha chills on a sofa, a voice from the background asks her “The internet believes that you are incredible at accents. Is this true?” The actress responds by saying that “Of course. It is. It is so true that I feel like when I used to stand in front of the mirror, I would do accents, but only I would be clapping because there would be no audience. Sometimes it would be French, sometimes it would suddenly be British. And then I’d be like, okay, I think I am just like. Hopefully, it’s not going to get red now. You’re asking for an American now. That’s really what you wanted. You could have just really said that. Please tell me to keep quiet guys.”

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO SHRADDHA KAPOOR’S IMPRESSIVE ACCENTS:

Fantastic! I heard this 3 times 😄 — It’s me (@gratefulmanic) May 10, 2023 You may like to read The british one is so on point — Z (@notzorayoutube) May 9, 2023 3 weeks after watching peaky blinders🤣 pic.twitter.com/PPe9Kp91Is — RRRamazing Memes (@RAMazing_007) May 9, 2023

Shraddha made her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Teen Patti. But she shot to fame with her first commercial success Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri.

For more updates on Shraddha Kapoor, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.