Shraddha Kapoor recently surprised netizens with her impressive French, British and American accents. -Watch
Shraddha Kapoor Surprises With Her Impressive Foreign Accents: Shraddha Kapoor is getting all the appreciation and accolades ever since her blockbuster Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released on Netflix. Her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor is being hailed by fans. Th actress’s performance and her glamorous avatar in the songs Tere Pyaar Mein and Maine Pi Rakhi Hai is also being praised by movie buffs. Kartik Aaryan’s cameo in a scene with Shraddha and Ranbir is getting all the attention in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com. Netizens are demanding to cast Shraddha opposite Kartik in Aashiqui 3. It is often been said that the TJMM actress can speak in many different foreign accents. In a recent video dropped by Netflix, Shraddha was seen speaking in French, British, American and Spanish accents.
CHECK OUT SHRADDHA KAPOOR’S VIRAL VIDEO SPEAKING IN VARIOUS ACCENTS:
Iconic in every accent ✨🤌 pic.twitter.com/J1FUCGFUYr
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 9, 2023
SHRADDHA KAPOOR REACTS ON BEING QUIZZED ABOUT HER ABILITY TO SPEAK IN DIFFERENT ACCENTS
CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO SHRADDHA KAPOOR’S IMPRESSIVE ACCENTS:
Fantastic! I heard this 3 times 😄
— It’s me (@gratefulmanic) May 10, 2023
The british one is so on point
— Z (@notzorayoutube) May 9, 2023
3 weeks after watching peaky blinders🤣 pic.twitter.com/PPe9Kp91Is
— RRRamazing Memes (@RAMazing_007) May 9, 2023
