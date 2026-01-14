Home

Is Shraddha Kapoor getting married to her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Modi in Udaipur? Read what her brother said.

Shraddha Kapoor to tie the knot with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Modi in Udaipur? Brother Siddhanth Kapoor reacts

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, where every move related to celebrities is scrutinised and dissected, even the smallest hint can lead to full-blown speculation. One such similar situation happened recently when actress Shraddha Kapoor found herself at the centre of intense wedding buzz after reports suggested that the actor might be planning to tie the knot with her rumoured partner, Rahul Mody. These rumours started doing the rounds, leaving fans curious and excited, and therefore, receiving reactions from fans and eventually, a response from her family.

How Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody’s dating rumours began

Rumours of Shraddha and Rahul first started doing the rounds after being spotted together following a dinner date in Mumbai in early 2024. While the two never publicly confirmed their relationship, they have been frequently seen together over the past year. Besides this, Shraddha has also occasionally seen posting playful pictures of them on Instagram, further fueling speculation.

Sometime later, rumours of a possible split surfaced, but the actor quickly put them to rest by sharing a picture of a vada pav date with Rahul on Instagram in December 2024, showing that everything is fine between them.

Shraddha’s comment on marriage adds fuel to wedding chatter

While there have been many times Shraddha Kapoor has been at the centre of wedding speculation, this time the buzz intensified last week when Shraddha, daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, responded to a fan’s question about her marriage plans in the comment section of an Instagram video. A social media user asked, “Shaadi kab karoge @shraddhakapoor ji?” To this, the actor replied, “Main karoongi, you vivah karoongi (I will get married).”

Her witty response was quick to get viral, further fueling speculations about wedding bells ringing soon.

Siddhanth Kapoor breaks the silence with a cheeky reply

As reports claimed that Shraddha was planning a romantic, heritage-style wedding in Udaipur, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor stumbled upon the same news on Instagram. Taking to the comment section, he reacted with amusement and wrote, “Yeh toh mere liye bhi news hai (this is news for me too).”

Following his remark, one social media user commented, “@siddhanthkapoor I hope there will be no more rumours now,” while another added, “Thanks for the confirmation.”

What the viral caption said

The caption of the post that triggered the buzz read, “Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly getting married to her long-term boyfriend, with sources suggesting a beautiful heritage wedding in Udaipur. While there is no official announcement yet, the news has already sent social media into an emotional mix of happiness and heartbreak.”

As of now, neither Shraddha nor Rahul has made any official announcement, leaving fans to eagerly curious for what’s coming next.

