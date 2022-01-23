Shraddha Kapoor Turns Officiator: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor did something unique for her best friend and makeup artist Shraddha Naik. The actor turned officiator of the ceremony at her MUA’s wedding and married her bestie Shraddha Naika off with her beloved in front of all her loved ones. The Villain actor was seen officiating the wedding ceremony in a video released by her make up artist. It was the most beautiful thing to behold!Also Read - Chhorii 2 On The Cards: Nushrratt Bharuccha Joins Vidya Balan and Shraddha Kapoor To Achieve THIS Feat

Shraddha Kapoor’s make-up artist thanked the actor and wrote a heartwarming note for her as she shared the video. She spoke about how special it was for Baaghi fame to officiate the wedding. She wrote, “Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding We’ve come a long way! Thank You for officiating our wedding It meant the world to me & Richie! @shraddhakapoor (sic).” Also Read - Shakti Kapoor Breaks Silence on Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha Marriage Rumours, Says 'he Hasn't Asked For Her Hand Yet'

Take a look:

In the video, Shraddha was seen asking her MUA and fiancé if they will marry each other at the wedding ceremony. While it was the cutest thing we’d ever seen, there was also something more that drew our attention. Half Girlfriend fame had the sweetest reply on her MUA and friend’s post. She replied, “My shraddie thank you for this honour of being your officiator and brides maid. 12 years and counting my Shraddu I love you more than words will ever be able to express.” The actor looked stunning in a lavender gown and managed to stun everyone.

While on her work front, Shraddha will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia. She will also be featured in a film starring Nikhil Dwivedi, in which she will play Naagin.

How cute was this! Watch this space for more updates.