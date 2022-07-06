Shraddha Kapoor’s Leaked Bikini Photo: Shraddha Kapoor returned to Mumbai late light night(in the wee hours of Wednesday)after finishing the last schedule of her untitled Luv Ranjan film alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Spain and Mauritius. The actress is finally back home in Mumbai after 32 days, and took to her Instagram story, as she shared a selfie of hers, driving back home, she wrote: “Home Sweet Home, After 32 days! ️Also Read - Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor's Steamy New Photoshoot With Shamshera Co-Star-Vaani Kapoor Is Breaking The Internet- See Hot Pics

Meanwhile, a photo of Shraddha Kapoor wearing a pink bikini from the sets of untitled Luv Ranjan film is going viral on social media. In the leaked photo, Shraddha can be seen surrounded by the crew as they shoot on a beach location.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor’s leaked photo below:

Meanwhile, a photo of Ranbir Kapoor from the same set is also going viral, the actor can be seen donning yellow shorts and a pink shirt. Soon as the photos surfaced online, fans got excited and started commenting on Ranbir and Shraddha’s new look.

Earlier, a video of Ranbir and Shraddha from their upcoming film leaked on social media. In the BTS video, Ranbir can be seen shirtless as he appears to be filming a dance number with Shraddha in the sea.

This is the first time, when Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha will be seen romancing each-other in a film. The romantic drama also marks the debut of filmmaker Boney Kapoor who will be essaying the role of Ranbir’s father. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023, on the occasion of Holi.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Shamshera, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, while Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen playing the role of Naagin in Nikhil Dwivedi’s movie, reportedly.