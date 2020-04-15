Drawing fans attention to an important issue amid COVID-19 quarantine blues, Street Dancer 3D star Shraddha Kapoor penned an emotional note on empathy and mental health issues among animals. Putting it the best way out, Shraddha’s message is a must-read for everyone as it is hands down relatable, especially in current times. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor Leave Fans in Splits With COVID-19 Message, 'Shock' Video on Social Distancing Goes Viral

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a picture collage of a tiger, an elephant, a bear, an ape and a dolphin chained an rotting away in misery in a zoo. Shraddha captioned the picture, “So, you’re tired of isolation? ‏‏‎As COVID-19 has forced the world to quarantine, we’ve all felt the effects of isolation — depression, anxiety, loneliness. Animals experience these same emotions. As humans, we tend to lack empathy for others until we’ve experienced their situation ourselves. But now that we’ve felt the suffering of captivity, let’s extend empathy toward the other living beings that we share this planet with. Millions of animals have been isolated their entire lives. In isolation, these animals exhibit concerning behaviors including self-harm. Mental health is not a uniquely human trait. This is not normal. So, you’re tired of isolation? These animals have been isolated their entire lives. No living being should live in captivity. We are guests of this planet, not masters. #Repost @earth (sic).” Also Read - Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Bounces Back, Mints Rs 14.05 Crore on Tuesday

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 cases in India have crossed 11400 while the death toll in the country has gone up to 377. The Centre has issued a detailed guideline for lockdown 2.0 which begins from today and is scheduled to end on May 3. While some state government have made wearing masks mandatory, the detailed guideline issues by the Centre on Wednesday makes wearing masks compulsory across the country. There will be a strict ban on the sale of liquor, gutka and tobacco, the guideline said, though some states have allowed the same of liquor.