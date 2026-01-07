Home

Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoors response to marriage question goes viral, actress breaks silence: Main karungi…

Shraddha Kapoor's response to marriage question goes viral, actress breaks silence: 'Main karungi…'

Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on marriage questions. Read what she said inside.

Shraddha Kapoor’s response to marriage question goes viral, actress breaks silence: ‘Main karungi…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, celebrities are always in the limelight, whether it is for their professional life or their personal life. They are no strangers to questions about their personal lives, especially when it comes to marriage. One such similar situation happened with Shraddha Kapoor. Over the years, the actress often found herself at the centre of dating and wedding speculation. This time, however, it was her quick-witted and candid response to a fan’s question that grabbed attention and sent social media into a frenzy

Fan pops the big question during Instagram interaction

The moment unfolded in the comments section of a video shared by Shraddha on Instagram. A social media user decided to ask her directly about her wedding plans, prompting an immediate response from the actor.

The fan asked, “Shadi kab karoge @shraddhakapoor ji.”

To this, Shraddha replied, “Main karoongi you vivah karoongi (I will get married).”

Her witty and prompt response quickly went viral, with many reacting enthusiastically in the comments section. One user wrote, “@shraddhakapoor mere saat kerlo (get married to me),” while another asked, “@shraddhakapoor kab (when).” Yet another comment read, “@shraddhakapoor magr mam kab kro gyi (but when will you get married?).”

Shraddha Kapoor’s relationship with Rahul Mody

Since 2024, Shraddha Kapoor has been a favourite of gossip mills for her rumoured relationship with Rahul Mody.

While neither Shraddha nor Rahul has publicly confirmed their relationship, the duo has been frequently seen together. Shraddha has also occasionally posted playful pictures of them on Instagram. When rumours of a split surfaced, the actor reportedly quashed them by posting a picture of a vada pav date with Rahul on Instagram in December 2024.

What Shraddha has been up to professionally

Speaking of her work, Shraddha was last seen in the horror-comedy Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, which went on to become a blockbuster. She also recently lent her voice to the character Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Zootopia 2.

Looking ahead, Shraddha has an interesting slate of projects lined up across genres. She is believed to star in Pahadpangira, the prequel to Tumbbad, and is also attached to the supernatural drama Naagin. The actor is also slated to appear in Stree 3 and Bhediya 2. Additionally, she is expected to be seen in Eetha, a biographical drama based on the life of celebrated Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

