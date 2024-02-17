Home

Shraddha Kapoor made several heads turn in her stunning pink-coloured anarkali suit on her late grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure's birth anniversary - Watch viral video

Shraddha Kapoor never passes up an opportunity to surprise her admirers with her desi looks. The actor recently attended a family celebration honouring the late Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, her maternal grandfather, and once again left her admirers in awe. Shraddha, who looked phenomenal in a pink Anarkali suit, was spotted with her brothers and other family members. The actor stopped to pose for the paps and her simplicity won millions of hearts, again! Shraddha Kapoor’s pink suit came with shiny golden borders and mirror work. She accentuated her look with a dainty bindi and statement jhumkas.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shraddha Kapoor’s fans swamped the comment section with love and adoration. They also dropped hearts and fire emojis for the star. One of the users wrote, “Innocence on her face❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Simplicity peaked here.” The third one said, “How come she never got what she truly deserve, she’s so pretty, better than any other Bollywood actress (sic).”

