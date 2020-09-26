Actor Shraddha Kapoor was interrogated today by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for more than six hours and has admitted to partying with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at his farmhouse but denied consuming drugs. Now, her WhatsApp chat with KWAN employee Jaya Saha has come under the radar where the actor sought CBD oil and was arranged by Jaya Saha. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Along With Ranveer Singh Consults Her Legal Team After 5.5 Hours of Interrogation By NCB

The WhatsApp chat accessed by Zee News reads:

Jaya: Call me once you are down, will come down and get you. Also Read - Drug Cartel Case: Netizens Support Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Trend #IStandWithDeepika, #IStandWithShraddha

Jaya: Hello, I am sending across the CBD oil with Jinal today. Also Read - Bollywood Drug Case: Shraddha Kapoor Confirms Sushant Singh Rajput Used to Take Drugs in Vanity Van Amid Shooting

Shraddha: Hey! Thank You

Jaya: Listen, I still want to meet SLB.

As per the Zee News report, she dismissed the allegations against her. During the questioning, Shraddha told the NCB officials that after the release of the film Chhichhore, a party was held at Pavana farmhouse. Zee News quoted her as saying, “We reached around 3 pm in the afternoon. After lunch, we reached the island through a boat where the party was held till late night with full music. But I did not take any drugs at that party”.

She even told the NCB that she has seen Sushant used to take drugs in his vanity van and sometimes on the sets during the shooting of the film. NCB also showed the chats with Jaya, to which she has not given any clear answer to it. Shraddha was being interrogated by six officers including three women officers.

Apart from Shraddha, Deepika Padukone’s chat with her manager Karishma Prakash where the actor sought ‘maal’ and ‘hash’. Actor Sara Ali Khan was also grilled by the NCB today. Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer Singh had a meeting with a team of lawyers to discuss legal strategy.