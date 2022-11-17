Shraddha Walker Murder: Ram Gopal Varma Reacts to Brutal Case, Says ‘Come Back And Cut Him…’

Delhi’s brutal murder case has gone viral where a food blogger Aaftab Amin Poonawalla murdered his 28-year-old girlfriend Shraddha Vikas Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces. Reacting to this, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma expressed his anger over the crime and tweeted, “Instead of resting in PEACE, she should come back as a spirit and cut him into 70 pieces.” In another tweet, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Brutal murders can’t be prevented just by fear of law ..But they can be definitely stopped if the victim’s spirits come back from the dead and kill their killers ..I request God to consider this and do the needful.” (.sic)

Swara Bhasker also expressed her anger about a heinous crime. She wrote, “NO WORDS for how horrifying, gruesome & tragic this case is. My heart goes out to this poor girl-awful betrayal by someone she loved & trusted. Hope the police speedily conclude their investigation & hope this monster gets the harshest punishment he thoroughly deserves. #shradhha (broken heart emoji).”

After Aaftab’s arrest, he confessed to the crime and told the police that he killed Shraddha Walkar after a quarrel over marriage and the idea of chopping her body into pieces was inspired by “Dexter”, an American crime TV series. The victim, who is from Vasai in Maharashtra was in a relationship with Aaftab Poonawala and worked in the same call centre since 2019.