Composer Shravan Rathod, of renowned music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on Thursday evening in Mumbai after battling COVID-19. He was 66. Shravan was admitted to a city hospital in a 'critical' condition after testing positive for COVID-19. He was under observation at SL Raheja Hospital.