New Delhi: Composer Shravan Rathod, of renowned music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on Thursday evening in Mumbai after battling COVID-19. He was 66. Shravan was admitted to a city hospital in a ‘critical’ condition after testing positive for COVID-19. He was under observation at SL Raheja Hospital. Shravan’s son Sanjeev Rathod confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. Sanjeev said, “He passed away tonight. He was not responding to treatment at all. He passed away at the hospital. Please pray for his soul.” Also Read - Shravan 2020: What Are The Benefits of Somvar Sawan Vrat And Why it is so Important

Talking to Bombay Times, Nadeem has mourned the loss. “I am in deep pain as I say this but my friend and my companion, my partner of so many years is no more. It has left such a vacuum. I spoke to his son who was inconsolable. We had been in touch on a regular basis for the last several days when Shravan complained of ill-health and had to be moved to a hospital. Shravan’s wife and son are also unwell and are still in the hospital,” Nadeem said.

Condolences poured in after the news broke. Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Twitter and wrote, “Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace.”

Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 22, 2021

Film Industry loses one of the most popular music composers #ShravanRathod of #NadeemShravan fame. His demise today at 9.30 pm has created a void in the music & film fraternity. He will remain alive with his music. Heartfelt Condolences to the family. ॐ शांति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VJQZrJQbgy — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 22, 2021