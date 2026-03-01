Shreya ghoshal admits feeling out of place singing for Bipasha Basu in Jism: 'I was just...'

When Shreya Ghoshal made her Bollywood debut with Devdas, she was just 16 — a teenager stepping into a world dominated by legends. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the grand 2002 film not only gave her a powerful launchpad but also earned her the National Award for the soulful track “Bairi Piya.” For many, such a beginning would signal a smooth and unstoppable rise. But as the singer recently revealed, reality was far more uncertain.

In a candid conversation with ABP Network, Shreya looked back at the phase that followed her spectacular debut — a period she describes as unexpectedly quiet and testing.

Shreya Ghoshal’s life after Devdas

Addressing the common assumption that her career must have become easier after Devdas, Shreya clarified that the journey did not unfold the way people imagined. “Devdas was a great launchpad. When you sing in a film with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, your beginning is very strong. But it took me a long time to get my next song,” she said.

Rather than chasing music directors or persistently seeking assignments, she chose patience. “It was not as if I called everyone every day asking for work. I waited for the right opportunities. I believe every piece of music deserves the right casting, and if it does not happen at the right time, it does not create magic,” she added. Her words offer a rare glimpse into the unpredictability of playback singing, where even award-winning beginnings do not guarantee a steady stream of songs.

Feeling like a ‘Misfit’ in Jism?

Shreya also revisited her second major song, “Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai” from the 2003 film Jism, and admitted she initially felt out of place lending her voice to Bipasha Basu’s bold on-screen persona. “I felt like I was a misfit for Bipasha Basu, but it was a very bold choice by composer M. M. Keeravani, who is internationally acclaimed. He said he wanted that exact voice,” she shared.

At just 18, Shreya found it challenging to tap into the sensual undertones of the song. “I don’t think I tried to be sensuous in it, because that does not come naturally to me. I think it was meant to have the rawness of youth; I was 18 at the time. I couldn’t deliver. When they explained the situation to me, I tried to channel my inner Asha Bhosle ji, thinking what she would have done if she were there. But I still did it in my own way.”

The track, picturised on Bipasha Basu and John Abraham in his Bollywood debut, went on to become a chartbuster, proving that vulnerability and experimentation sometimes create lasting magic.

What’s next for Shreya Ghoshal?

Today, Shreya remains one of India’s most celebrated voices. She is currently judging Indian Idol Season 17 alongside Badshah and Vishal Dadlani. The show premiered in October 2025 and recently featured Anil Kapoor, who appeared to promote his upcoming film Subedaar, set to release on Prime Video on 5 March.

On the music front, Shreya recently lent her voice to “Maatrubhoomi” for Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, alongside Arijit Singh and Master Mani Dharamkot. She also announced her global concert series, The Unstoppable Tour, with planned performances across India, Australia, the US, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and the UK. Dates for the shows are expected to be revealed soon.

From teenage prodigy to global icon, Shreya Ghoshal’s journey continues to reflect resilience, reinvention and quiet confidence — even in moments of doubt.