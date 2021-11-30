New Twitter CEO: After co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down on Monday, another major global internet behemoth will be led by an executive of Indian ancestry, Parag Agrawal has been named as the new CEO of Twitter. This is unquestionably a great moment for India. Parag has received congratulations from all corners of the country. Famous singer Shreya Ghoshal also wished him well. Taking to Twitter, Shreya wrote, “Congrats @paraga. So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news.”Also Read - Parag Agrawal: 5 Lesser Know Facts About The New CEO Of Twitter

Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/PxRBGQ29q4 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 29, 2021

In one of the old tweets, Shreya had wished Parag on his birthday. In the tweet, Shreya addressed Parag as her “bachpan ka dost.”

Parag is also close to Shreya’s husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, who is also a technology executive.

On Monday, Parag took over as the CEO of Twitter after its co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down at the helm of the San Francisco-headquartered microblogging platform. Parag is an IIT-Bombay and Stanford University alumnus. He had worked in Microsoft, Yahoo, and AT&T labs before joining Twitter in 2011.

(With inputs from ANI)