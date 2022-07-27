Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Bajpayee: Kangana Ranaut’s magnum opus Emergency is getting bigger with addition of talented thespians as the shooting of the Indira Gandhi biopic commences. Kangana had earlier confirmed Anupam Kher as the revolutionary leader Jayaprakash Narayan. The actor today unveiled actor Shreyas Talpade as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in her directorial venture. Former PM Vajpayee served three terms in the Prime Minister’s office. Emergency has piqued the curiosity for the film among viewers from the moment its first look hit the airwaves. Kangana is slaying with her uncanny resemblance to the former PM Indira Gandhi and received praise for her nuanced performance.Also Read - Ram Gopal Varma Compares Kangana's Emergency Look to Indira Gandhi's Old Interview, Actor Reacts

Shreyas Talpade as PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Talking about the actor joining the cast of the film, Kangana Ranaut says, “He plays Atal Behari Vajpayee who was a young and upcoming leader when Mrs Gandhi became the Prime Minister for the first time. He was one of the heroes of the Emergency. We are fortunate to have him on board as he is a versatile actor. I personally feel that, his performance in the role of Atal Behari Vajpayee will be one of the most memorable. We are lucky to have got a powerful performer like him to play this important role.” Kangana, while sharing the first look on her Instagram handle wrote, “Presenting @shreyastalpade27 as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in #Emergency, a true nationalist whose love and pride for the nation was unparalleled and who was a young upcoming leader during the time of Emergency….” Also Read - 7 Times B-Town Celebs Took The Internet by Storm With Their Controversial Statements

Shreyas Excited to Work With Kangana Ranaut

Shreyas Talpade adds, “Atal ji is one of the most revered, intelligent, learned, influential and also one of the most loved leaders of India as well as across the world. To portray him on screen is not only a big privilege but also a huge honour and definitely a bigger responsibility. I hope I live up to everybody’s expectations. I am trying my best to portray the part. Kangana ma’am is one of the most versatile and finest actresses in the country. She has proved it time and again. But to see her direct a film first hand and to experience that magic first hand is simply outstanding. She is a fantastic and magnificent director who is extremely clear in her vision and is completely sorted. It is a thing of pride to be directed by her in this huge magnum opus called Emergency. I am happy and delighted. Best wishes for the entire team. It’s time for Emergency.”

Manikarnika films presents Emergency, written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

