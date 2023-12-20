Shreyas Talpade Gets Discharged Days After Suffering Heart Attack, Wife Deepti Reveals 'Random People Came Running to Help...'

Home

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has been recently discharged from the hospital. Post discharge, the actor's wife Deepti Talpade shared a descriptive Thank-you note for all the people who came and supported her during her tough times.

Mumbai: Deepti Talpade, the wife of Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, has shared a post informig his fans and followers that he has been discharged from the hospital. Deepti on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a string of beautiful pictures of herself with Shreyas. She also penned thank-you notes to her family, friends, and fans. Deepti captioned the photos, “My life, Shreyas, is back home… safe and sound.” I’d dispute with Shreyas that I don’t know where to put my trust. God Almighty, I now have the solution to my inquiry. He was with me that evening when this life-changing incident occurred. I don’t think Ill will ever doubt his existence again.” Here’s what all the actor’s wife wrote on Instagram.

Deepti Talpade Expresses Gratitude Towards The Good Samaritans Who Came For Help

Deepti on her Instagram post wrote a descriptive note that read, “I would like to take a moment to thank the good samaritans of our city.” She added that evening, I asked for assistance and received ten hands. They didn’t know who they were assisting while Shreyas lay inside the car, but they came running. That evening, you were God incarnate for all of those folks. Thank you very much. I hope you receive my letter. Please know that I will be forever grateful to you from the bottom of my heart. That is the ethos of this wonderful city, Mumbai. That is what distinguishes Mumbai. We were not left to our own devices. She further added, “Everything was taken care of for us.”

Take a look at Deepti Talpade’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepti Shreyas Talpade (@deeptitalpade)

Deepti Talpade Writes a Thank You Note For Friends and Family

The actor’s wife also thanked her friends, family, and the film industry…Hindi and Marathi mates for all the love and concern. Deepti added “I wasn’t alone because of you all. I have shoulders to lean on and a lot of help to stay strong.” The actor’s wife further thanked the Belle Vue Hospital team. She added, “There are no words to express how grateful I am for your generosity. I want to thank everyone who prayed alongside me for Shreyas’s safety and well-being; your love, prayers, and blessings got us through the woods. Thank you very much. That evening, God worked through each and every one of you….from all over the world…And for that, I am sincerely humbled…and forever thankful. Thank you (hands folded emoji).”

What Happened T0 ShreyasTalpade’s Heath

Shreyas was recently hospitalised after suffering a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty. On December 14, he complained of unease and collapsed at his home. His family rushed him to the Bellevue Hospital in Andheri. His wife later thanked everyone who came and helped her during the intense situation of Shreyas.

