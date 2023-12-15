Home

Shreyas Talpade Health Update: Actor’s Doing Better After Suffering Heart Attack on Welcome 3 Sets

Actor Shreyas Talpade left his co-stars and other people on the sets of Welcome to The Jungle worrying when he started feeling uneasy on Thursday evening.

Shreyas Talpade health update: Actor Shreyas Talpade was rushed to the hospital on Thursday evening after he showed symptoms of a heart attack. The 47-year-old was shooting for his upcoming film ‘Welcome To The Jungle‘ when he started feeling uneasy on the sets and was taken to the hospital. Shreyas was admitted to the Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai where he’s currently being treated.

The actor had to undergo angioplasty after doctors confirmed that he indeed suffered a heart attack on the sets of his film. He started shooting for Firoz A Nadiadwala’s film on Wednesday with the rest of the starcast including Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawl, Tusshar Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Krushna Abhishek and others. Shreyas is now doing better and hasn’t reportedly come out of the ICU yet. The actor will be taking a break from the movies to recover well only to return as fitter and more ready to make the audience laugh.

On Wednesday evening, Akshay announced the beginning of the laughter ride as the team began to shoot Welcome 3 at a film studio in Mumbai. The BTS video that the actor shared featured Shreyas performing the hilarious scene with his co-stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the next day though, various news reports suggested that Shreyas was hospitalised due to a heart issue and it was later revealed that he had undergone angioplasty.

Earlier this year, actor Sushmita Sen revealed that she suffered a heart attack while shooting for Aarya 3 in Rajasthan. She was also 47 when she dealt with the heart issue and had to undergo angioplasty. She made a revelatory post on Instagram days after recovering from the condition and wrote, “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart (sic).”

Our best wishes for a speedy recovery to Shreyas!

