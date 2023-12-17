Home

Shreyas Talpade Health Update: Filmmaker Soham Shah Says, ‘Very Challenging Time to Reach…’

Actor Shreyas Talpade collapsed on December 14 following a heart attack. After being rushed to the hospital, the actor had an angioplasty.

Shreyas Talpade Health Update: Actor Shreyas Talpade, who was filming ‘Welcome To The Jungle,’ complained of uneasiness after the shoot on December 14. The actor suffered a heart attack when he was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. Times of India reported that he spent the entire Thursday shooting, which included a few little action scenes. The same media portal spoke to Shreyas’ other friend and ‘Kaal‘ director who gave an update on his health.

After Bobby Deol spoke to his wife Deepti and revealed that his heart had stopped for 10 min, Talpade’s other friend Soham Shah visited the actor in the hospital. For the unversed, the actor was brought to Belle Vue Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai. Shah visited Shreyas the same night he was taken to hospital. He spoke to Times of India and said, “It was a big relief to see Shreyas smiling and talking with gratitude and blessings that he was timely taken care of. They both have felt divine intervention that he was revived back, as it was a very challenging time to reach the hospital battling the traffic. Thank god he’s recovering well and everyone’s best wishes are with him (sic).”

Shreyas’ wife, meanwhile, disclosed that he is now in a stable condition and will shortly be released from the hospital. In an official statement issued by her, she said, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team’s exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues.”

Renowned for his contributions to Marathi and Hindi cinema, Shreyas Talpade won praise from critics for his performance in the 2005 sports drama ‘Iqbal.’ In addition, the actor has acted in movies such as ‘Dor,’ ‘Om Shanti Om,’ and the ‘Golmaal’ series. In 2017, he made his directing debut with the Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol film ‘Poster Boys.’

