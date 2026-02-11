Home

Shreyas Talpade lands in legal trouble as Bhogaon police book him under...

Bhogaon police have included the actor among 12 accused in a multi-lakh investment scam. The FIR alleges financial misconduct and the case is now under investigation.

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has found himself in the spotlight again, but this time for the wrong reasons. Recently, the Bhogaon police in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district registered a new FIR naming him among 12 people. The case involves allegations of a multi-lakh investment fraud that reportedly targeted local residents.

What triggered the FIR?

The case began after a complaint was filed by a resident of Mohalla Mishrana in Bhogaon. The complainant claimed that Shreyas Talpade and others operated a fake bank branch that was presented as a Mumbai based bank. The branch was allegedly running from inside the locality. Villagers were told they could invest money and earn high returns in a short period of time. Many people trusted the scheme and invested large sums hoping for quick profit.

On February 10, the Bhogaon police station in Mainpuri registered a case of fraud against 12 others, including film actor Shreyas Talpade. A resident of Mohalla Mishrana in Bhogaon has accused the film star and other associates of defrauding him of lakhs of rupees under the guise… pic.twitter.com/yXDmQWHAtB — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2026

Investors did not get the promised returns

However the promised returns never arrived. Instead the investors later realized that their money was missing. When they asked for repayment the accused did not respond. Frustrated and worried, the investors approached the court. The court then ordered the police to register the case and start a formal investigation.

Police investigation and next steps

Now the Bhogaon police have launched a probe to verify the claims. Investigators are checking the details of the alleged Mumbai based bank branch and the role of each accused. They are also trying to trace the flow of funds and determine who benefited from the scheme. So far 12 people have been named in the FIR but more names could be added as the investigation continues.

More on Shreyas Talpade

This is not the first time Shreyas Talpade’s name has appeared in such cases. Over the past year he has been linked to similar investment fraud complaints in Uttar Pradesh Haryana and Uttarakhand. These cases were connected to the Loni Urban Multi State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society.

In October 2025 police in Baghpat registered an FIR against 22 people including Talpade and actor Alok Nath in a multi crore scam. Investors had claimed they were cheated of over Rs 5 crore after being promised that their money would double within five years. The actors were said to have promoted the scheme as brand ambassadors.

