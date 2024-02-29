Home

Shreyas Talpade Recalls Working with Shah Rukh Khan In ‘Om Shanti’, Speaks Highly of Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade in a recent interview revealed his desperation working with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor also shared about his experience working with Kangana Ranaut in Emergency. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade in a recent conversation dropped an update on collaborating with the Dunki actor Shah Rukh Khan in an upcoming film. It is important to note that, Shreyas Talapde and Shah Rukh Khan had earlier worked together in the romantic-thriller film Om Shanti Om which was released in the year 2007 and was much loved by the audience. Apart from Shah Rukh’s magnificent performance and Deepika’s romantic looks in the film, another actor made a statement in the film and it was none other than Shreyas Talpade, who acted alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film. In a recent interaction, Shreyas revealed that he missed working with Shah Rukh Khan, and thought that it would be a crazy idea to work again with SRK. Read along.

Shreyas Talpade On Working with Shah Rukh Khan, ‘People Remember Us…’

During a conversation with News18 Showsha, Talpade expressed, “We had so much fun doing Om Shanti Om, it was unbelievable. Shah Rukh was already a superstar and I was just entering films. I had done just 3-4 films. The way he took care of me and was secure about me doing improvisations and additions, made a lot of difference. That was the reason our chemistry looked the way it did on screen. Even today people remember us as Om and Pappu (sic).”

She further added, “Shah Rukh has that knack for making people comfortable. He becomes your pal from school. My wife also keeps saying that she’d like to see Shah Rukh and me do something crazy together because there was a lot of improvisation in so many scenes. Whether it was us flicking our hair back or speaking like Om Prakash ji, the crazy things we ended up doing, I really miss that. I would like to team up with him again sometime for a film and do crazy things again (sic).”

Shreyas Talpade On Working with Kangana Ranaut

It is worth noting that Shreyas Talpade will be soon working alongside Kangana Ranaut in her upcoming movie Emergency. Speaking highly of Kangana, Shreyas stated, “Kangana is quite phenomenal. To execute a film of this scale with the kind of research that she has done is amazing. To produce it, direct it, act in it, and play a character who is globally known as one of the most prominent world leaders from India, was a huge responsibility. Hats off to her for pulling it off. She was very thorough with it. Earlier, I was only impressed with her acting skills but now with the way she has pulled off a production of this scale, and direction, I think that’s quite phenomenal (sic).”

Shreyas Talpade’s Take On Dubbed Films

While Shreyas Talpade was about his take on South Indian dubbed movies, Shreyasexpressed, “They made sure that their films were dubbed and put out on television. My mom is an avid viewer of South films and she knew Allu Arjun before I knew about him. As filmmakers, it is our responsibility to dub those films and have at least one release in those languages (sic).”

He further added, “From what I know, Kantara was also released in just a few theatres in Hindi, and then word of mouth caught on fire and look where it is today. We also need to make content that connects universally, then the language doesn’t matter. Films like Bahubali and Kantara and even Pushpa or the latest HanuMan have proved that (sic).”

Shreyas Talpade’s Professional Front

The Bollywood actor in his pipeline has a Marathi film named, Hee Anokhi Gath apart from Emergency, Shreyas will be seen in Golmaal 5 helmed by Rohit Shetty, and another project named, Welcome To The Jungle

