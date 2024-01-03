Home

Shreyas Talpade Reveals He Was ‘Clinically Dead For 10 Minutes’ After Heart Attack

Shreyas Talpade opened up about his harrowing experience post-heart attack, admitting he was ‘clinically dead’ for a tense ten minutes. In a conversation with TOI, the actor shared the shocking details of his health scare, highlighting how doctors used electric shock to revive him. Talpade, who had never been hospitalized before, emphasized his family’s history of heart issues, urging everyone to value life, stating, “Jaan hai toh jahaan hai” (If there’s life, there’s the world).

Describing the alarming episode on December 14, after wrapping up a shoot, he recounted feeling breathless and experiencing left-hand pain. His initial thought was muscle strain from the action sequences, but it escalated rapidly. Shreyas was quoted, “Clinically, I was dead. It was a massive cardiac arrest. A wake-up call would be an understatement. This is my second chance at life! After the last shot, I felt breathless, and my left hand started paining. I could barely walk to my vanity van and change my clothes. I thought it was a muscle pull since we were shooting action sequences. You don’t think of the worst-case scenario, right? I had never experienced this kind of fatigue.”

His wife, Deepti, swiftly drove him to the hospital as his condition deteriorated. However, they faced obstacles at the hospital’s entrance, forcing a U-turn. Moments later, he lost consciousness, leading to a critical cardiac arrest. He continued, “As soon as I got into the car, I felt I should head straight to the hospital, but thought I should go home first. My wife, Deepti, saw me in that state and within 10 minutes, we were on our way to the hospital. We were almost there and could see the hospital gate, but the entry was barricaded, and we had to take a U-turn. The very next moment my face went numb, and I passed out. That was a cardiac arrest,” the actor told the portal.

Shreyas then revealed that once his heart stopped beating, doctors revived him through electrical shock. “My heart had stopped beating for those few minutes. Deepti couldn’t get out of the car from her side of the door as we were stuck in traffic, so she climbed over me and got to the other side to call for help. A few people came to our rescue and rushed me inside. The doctors did CPR, electrical shock, that’s how they revived me,” he said.

Shreyas underwent angioplasty due to blocked arteries and is now focusing on gradual recovery, eyeing a return to work in the coming weeks.

