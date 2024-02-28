Home

Shreyas Talpade Tease with Major Updates On Golmaal 5, Hints At Release Date

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade after recovering his health, the actor dropped some to the major updates of the highly anticipated film, Golmaal 5 helmed by Rohit Shetty. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade who recently recovered from a heart attack recently teased the audience about this upcoming comedy-thriller movie, Golmaal Part Five helmed by Rohi Shetty. During a conversation with News18 Showsha, Shreyas dropped some of the major updates on his upcoming film Golmaal 5. Read along.

Shreyas Talpade Shares Major Updates On Golmaal 5, ‘I’m Hoping…’

In conversation with the media house, Shreyas Talpade revealed, “Just before the pandemic, Rohit and Ajay bhai had announced that we will soon be shooting for Golmaal 5. Unfortunately, the pandemic happened and everything went for a toss. Recently, he made a statement that we will be doing Golmaal 5. I’m hoping that we do it next year and next Diwali is when we get to see Golmaal 5 (sic).”

Shreyas Talpade on Working In Golmaal Franchise

Shreyas further added, “Golmaal is very close to our hearts. Especially after the last Golmaal, we missed it when it was over. It was so much fun on the sets that we couldn’t face each other and say our lines because we would burst out laughing. Golmaal is a very, very special for all of us and we are waiting for it (sic).”

Shreyas Talpade Mentions, Film Industry ‘Lacks Comedy and Humour’

While Shreyas continued his conversion with the media house he also pointed out that the film industry lacks a sense of humor and comedy films like Golmaaal and Housefull. Shreyas added, “There has been a shift in comedy. We recently haven’t come up with something like Golmaal or Housefull. If you see all these memes going viral, it’s of these earlier films and nothing from the recent past. It makes you wonder what is going wrong (sic).”

Shreyas Talpade Explains Why The Industry Doesn’t Make Comedy Films

Continuing his conversation Shreyas Talpade explains the time in 2005 when comedy and humour films were on constant release. He added, “All these filmmakers never took anything for granted. They felt obliged to entertain the audience and do everything to make sure that the film was an entertainer. They were making films and not projects. They wanted to get the best people and not who was available. There used to be a soul in it. Rohit Shetty was one of the biggest filmmakers in that genre. I miss these comedies. Why aren’t we making more Golmaals? But then, the beauty of Golmaal is probably that it comes after a break when people are looking forward to it (sic).”

Shreyas Talpade’s Work Front

In his professional career Shreyas has bagged a Marathi film, Hee Ankohi Gath, and adding to his pipeline Shreyas will also be seen in the highly anticipated comedy-thiller movie Welcome To The Jungle in 2024.

