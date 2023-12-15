Home

Shreyas Talpade’s Wife Requests Privacy, Thanks Doctors For ‘Timely Treatment’ After Actor SUffers Heart Attack

Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti released an official statement after actor suffered a heart attack while shooting for 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti releases statement about his health

Shreyas Talpade health update: Actor Shreyas Talpade is feeling better after suffering a heart attack on Thursday evening. The actor was shooting for his upcoming film ‘Welcome To The Jungle‘ when he felt discomfort and pain in his chest. On Friday noon, his wife Deepti released an official statement, revealing that he’s doing perfectly fine after receiving timely treatment.

She took to her Instagram stories and thanked everyone for their best wishes for Shreyas‘ speedy recovery. Deepti wrote, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced.” She updated the fans about the actor’s health and revealed his condition is stable and he continues to be treated for better recovery. “I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team’s exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise,” read her statement.

Deepti went on to request fans to keep praying for his better health and at the same time, respect their privacy. She wrote, “We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.”

The 47-year-old was rushed to Mumbai’s Belle Vue Multispeciality Hospital after he complained of chest pain. Shreyas will be taking a small break from the movies to take care of his health. He has projects in both Hindi and Marathi film industries. The actor has been working in the movies for over eighteen years and made his Bollywood debut with Iqbal in 2005. He was seen in the Golmaal series, Om Shanti Om, Poster Boys, Apna Sapna Money Money, Housefull 2, and Dor among others.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

