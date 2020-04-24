After re-launching the old mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat, Doordarshan is replugging another popular mythological show for the viewers amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The official handle of Prasar Bharti shared that the channel is replugging Shri Krishna on Doordarshan. The details of the rerun of the show including the timings will be shared soon. As of now, it is confirmed that the channel has prepared itself to give back-to-back entertainment to the audience while encouraging them to sit inside their homes and protect themselves from the growing spread of the coronavirus. Also Read - Ramayana, Mahabharat Help Break Coronavirus Lockdown, Take Doordarshan to Top of Charts

The rerun of Ramanand Sagar‘s Ramayan was ended last week and the channel replaced the slot with Uttar Ramayan – the story of Luv Kush. Now, with Mahabharat also coming to an end soon, seems like Shri Krishna will replace BR Chopra’s epic in its two time slots in a day. While sharing the news of Shri Krishna coming back to the TV screens, Shashi Shekhar, the CEP of Prasar Bharti simply wrote ‘coming soon’ and posted a clip of the show. Also Read - 11 Doordarshan TV Shows Scheduled For Re-telecast Amid Lockdown- Check List

Apart from the mythological shows, Doordarshan has also relaunched its old classic comedies and dramas like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Circus, Chanakya, Rajani, Upanishad Ganga, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati, Krishna Kali, Byomkesh Bakshi, Hum Hain Na and Tu Tota Main Maina among others.

Ramayan gave Doordarshan fantastic TRP ratings and garnered the maximum viewers for the channel in the Hindi GEC section. Now that the channel is planning to re-run Shri Krishna, it would be interesting to see how the popular show fares for the channel in terms of the TRPs.