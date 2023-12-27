Shruti Haasan and Beau Santanu Hazarika Clear Secret Wedding Rumors: ‘Why Would I?’

Home

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika brought an end to their secret marriage rumours when Orry posted his Ask Me Anything challenge on Reddit. Here's the full story!

Actress Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika have become the talk of the town. The duo have been dating each other for several years and frequently share pics on their social media profiles. Recently, Orry also known as Orhan Awatramani, stated that the couple is married, causing a stir on social media. Subsequently, rumours surfaced claiming that Shruti had been secretly married to Santanu Hazarika. Both individuals have clarified their relationship status on their social media platforms. Take a look at Shruti and Santanu’s reactions.

Haasan-Hazarika Confirm They Are Secretly NOT Married

Shruti Haasan made it to the headlines since Orry took up the ‘Ask Me Anything’ challenge on Reddit. After answering all the fans. Another user asked Orry if he had faced any worse experiences at places he goes and parties. The social media star mentioned the name of Shruti Haasan, what took everyone by surprise was when Orry addressed the Santanu Hazarika as her husband. It all started to ignite the Shruti-Santanu secret marriage rumours. However, the duo decided not to entertain the rumours and brought an end by issuing statements in their respective Instagram stories.

Shruti on her Instagram handle posted, “So…I’m not married. For someone who’s been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? Lol. So people who don’t know me at all, please calm down (sic).”

Shruti Haasan’s boyfriend Santanu Hazarika also issued a statement which read, “Y’all need to calm down! We are not married! Individuals who don’t know us please stop spreading rumours (folded hand emoji)(sic).”

What Did Orry Exactly Share About Shruti Haasan?

Orry had an interactive session with his fans on Reddit. The social media star posted on ‘Ask Me Anything’ challenge. An anonymous user posted a question which read, “Hi Orry, has there been a celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo?? If you can’t take a name just give hints (sic).” To this, Orry replied, “Shruti Haasan. Not for posing because I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don’t even know her. (sic)”

He further added that he felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding because I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a “Pune” (peon) like a spot boy or something (sic).”

Shruti Haasan- Santan u Hazarika’s R elationship

Haasan and Hazarika met through social media, the couple had a similar taste in music. For the unversed, Shruti Haasan is also a musician and a singer. The duo have been spotted multiple times hanging out together and sharing pictures on their social media handles. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire which is close to making a worldwide box office collection of Rs 500 crore.

