Shruti Haasan Calling Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika ‘Most Unromantic Human’ Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

The lighthearted video shared by Shruti Haasan shows the actress teasing her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika for taking the flowers which she ordered for herself. She went on to call him the 'most unromantic human'.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have been dating for a long time now.(Image Credit : shrutzhaasan/Instagram)

Kamal Haasan’s elder daughter and popular actor Shruti Haasan is beautiful, sassy, cool, witty; all at the same time. She has been winning hearts for her commendable work throughout all these years. Shruti has an impressive filmography in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi industry. The actress and her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, are loved by their fans for their adorable pictures and videos. The couple’s comfort and banter with each other are pure goals. Now, the Luck actress has shared another video on Instagram in which Shruti can be heard calling her boyfriend Santanu the most unromantic person on earth.

Shruti Haasan Calls Santanu Hazarika “Unromantic”

The video shared by Shruti Haasan on Instagram is adorable. In the video, the actress can be heard having a playful conversation with Santanu Hazarika. She told her boyfriend, “Where did these flowers come from, Santanu? I ordered them for myself, okay? I ordered these for myself. You don’t get me flowers because you are the most unromantic human on planet Earth.” The light-hearted video shows Shruti teasing Santanu for taking the flowers which she ordered for herself as she wants to emphasise his lack of romance.

Shruti Haasan And Santanu Hazarika’s Relationship

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have been dating for a long time now. The duo has never shied away from showing their love for each other publically. Their posts on social media are often praised by their fans. Earlier, in a video dropped by Shruti Haasan on Instagram, the star had revealed that she was the first one to say ‘I love you,’ in their relationship. The couple was participating in an Instagram challenge for the video.

Shantanu Hazarika All Praises For His Girlfriend

Earlier, while speaking about Shruti Haasan’s best qualities, Santanu Hazarika said, “The best quality about Shruti would be her honesty. And, the amount of comfort that her honesty brings to the table is something really beautiful. And this honesty has really helped us build a special kind of bond and friendship, which is very strong. And I really admire that quality of her.”

Santanu Hazarika is a self-taught artist based in Mumbai. He left engineering to become the first-ever Redbull World Doodle Art Champion in 2014.

Santanu Hazarika is a self-taught artist based in Mumbai. He left engineering to become the first-ever Redbull World Doodle Art Champion in 2014.