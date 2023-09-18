Home

Entertainment

Shruti Haasan Gets Irked by a Stalker at Airport, Netizens Say ‘Fan Hai, Selfie Toh Lega’ – Watch Video

Shruti Haasan Gets Irked by a Stalker at Airport, Netizens Say ‘Fan Hai, Selfie Toh Lega’ – Watch Video

Shruti Haasan gets trolled for screaming at her fan who tried to take a selfie with her. Watch the video.

Shruti Haasan Gets Irked by a Stalker at Airport, Fans Say ‘Fan Hai, Selfie Toh Lega’ – Watch Video

Actor Shruti Haasan’s video from the Mumbai airport has gone viral where she was seen getting pissed with a man who was stalking her. As soon as Shruti came out of the airport, she was looking for her car in the parking lot. The actor got worried as she noticed a man dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans who began shadowing her and accompanying her team. This situation left the actress feeling uneasy, prompting her to inquire about the man with her team.

Trending Now

In the viral video shared by a pap, Shruti can be seen saying, “Who is he?”. As soon as the man came close to her for a picture, Haasan said, “Who are you, I don’t know you. sir?”

You may like to read

Watch Shruti Haasan’s viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens trolled Shruti Haasan and told her, “Fan hai, selfie lene toh aiga”. Another user wrote, “Are madam vo selfie lene ke liye piche piche aa raha tha.. use photograph bhi click karana tha.. aap public figure hai to obviously log aaenge picture ke liye.. isme itna kya overreact karna😒”.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is all set for her upcoming actioner with Prabhas, Salaar. The teaser of the film dropped recently, which increased the anticipation amongst the audience. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and also has Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Apart from Salaar, Shruti will also be seen in Nani 30 and The Eye.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES