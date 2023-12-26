Home

Shruti Haasan Gets Married to Beau Shantanu Hazarika? This is What Orry Said

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry shared his worst experience with one of the celebrities. He took Shruti Haasan's name. What surprised the users was when he mentioned the actor's secret marriage life.

Tollywood star Shruti Haasan has been making rounds on social media. The actress has become the talk of the town since the rumours of her secret wedding have been revealed on Reddit. Although, Shruti Haasan and Shantanu Hazarika have been open about their relationship on social media. The couple have also often been spotted spending quality time together. Shruti and Shantanu have been in a relationship for several years. The duo connected on social media and were impressed with their art of performing music. It has been reported the Shruti and Shantanu have got married. Social media influencer and star Orry recently did a Christmas special ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Reddit where he broke the news.

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani answered fans’ questions about his personal life and the people around him. While expressing his admiration for Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, Orry shared a negative encounter with Tollywood star, Shruti Haasan whom he found to be “rude” to him at an event. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was when Orry referred to Shruti’s boyfriend, Shantanu Hazarika, as “her husband.” Read along to know what Orry exactly meant.

The social media influencer started to interact with a post he started on the Reddit platform. Orry was seen replying to several questions he received on the internet. One of the questions read, “Hi, Orry has there been a celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo?? If you can’t take a name just give hints..”

Orry Wrote: ‘She called me a peon’.

Orry mentioned the name of the Salaar actress, Shruti Haasan. He clarified that it wasn’t during a photo session, as he had never asked her for one, but rather at an event where she displayed very rude behaviour towards him, despite him being the one who had arranged her entry and not even knowing her personally. Orry explained, “Shruti Haasan. Not for posing cause I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don’t even know her! Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding cause I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a “Pune”(peon) like a spot boy or something”.

Did Orry Spill Beans About Shruti Haasan’s Secret Marriage Life?

Orry’s remark has stirred up speculation that Shruti may have secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika. The couple has been in a relationship for several years. Earlier this year, a fan on Instagram asked Shruti if she would marry Shantanu. She dismissed it with a laugh and said, ‘No, because’ while turning the camera towards him.

Meanwhile, on the professional front.

Shruti Haasan’s Work Front

Shruti had recently worked in the film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, starring Prabhas. The movie was released in cinemas on December 22 and has been performing well at the box office. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a significant role and is directed by the renowned filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

