Shruti Haasan on internet shaming: Actor Shruti Haasan says she's her unfiltered self on social media. The actor, who is seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Bestseller, spoke to india.com about what it took her to finally reach a point where she was comfortable in her own space on social media and didn't care for the culture for internet shaming. Shruti said she was deemed crazy by people when she decided to take a break to work on herself and bring her life in order. However, she went ahead to do what her heart thought was right and today, she thinks it's because of this decision that she finds herself in a better space where she is not dealing with the pressure of impressing anyone.

Shruti said she always wanted to live a life free of the burden of people's opinion but somewhere in the business, she got stuck. The actor said. "I've always been that way. However, because of the business… I think six years ago, I started to feel the pressure of other people's opinion ki 'aise kapde pehnne chahye,' 'interview aisa dena chahye', 'heroine aise nahi baat karti...' – it was just there. People can say whatever but it was still a part of something in the background. I was just finding it so cumbersome. It was affecting my choices. It's very tiring to not share yourself, who you really are. It's more exhausting than pretending. Being quiet can be extremely exhausting."

Shruti talked about taking a sabbatical and how she advocates the need of identifying when to stop, take a break and start afresh. She said, "I took a break. I made some changes personally and in terms of how I wanted to approach my profession. A lot of people thought I was crazy for stepping away, taking a break or a sabbatical. But, I needed that. I am a human being and I wanted to honour that and not burn myself out. I felt it was getting very close to being burned out. It's the best thing I ever did for myself."

The popular actor, who’s the elder daughter of superstar Kamal Haasan and actor Sarika, added that she loves to simply be herself today and doesn’t care for those who have no valid reason behind not liking her. She said, “The by-product of that is I connected with myself so much and who I like being. I thought ‘I would rather be rejected for who I am than be accepted for something I am not.’ Fortunately now, people are like ‘we like you’ and I am like ‘oh, thank you… I’ll just be myself then…’ Our job in a series or in a movie is to pretend to be someone else and you don’t want to be doing that in your daily life as well.”

“It matters to me when people tell me they love me or like me because I find a connection and I feel a responsibility to continue being myself, to add positivity to someone’s life. If someone doesn’t like me, I like to understand why and if it’s a bogus reason then they just stop existing to me really,” Shruti added.

Shruti has been a big advocate of using social media to express, not to follow the trends and surrender to self pressures. Your thoughts here?