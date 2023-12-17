Home

Shruti Haasan Opens About Alcohol Addiction, Says ‘Might be a Phase…’

In a recent interview, actress Shruti Haasan has opened up about the alcohol addiction. The actress revealed that she was never into drugs but alcohol was a big deal for her.

Shruti Haasan shares she has been sober for eight years

Shruti Haasan, who is all set to feature in Prabhas’s starter Salaar has recently opened up about her sobriety journey. During a conversation session with Untriggered with Aminjaz, the actress revealed that though she never took drugs, alcohol remained a huge issue for her. The actress further added, that it has been eight years that she has been sober and did not even touch a glass of alcohol.

As the interview progressed, the actress said, “I’ve been sober for eight years now. So, it’s hard to tolerate people in party situations when you’re not drinking.” Shruti also added, “I have zero regrets, zero hangovers, and it’s just been the best to be sober for me. It might be a phase, or you might like doing it for the rest of your life, that’s chill.”

The actress also emphasised that she was never into drugs. Continuing on the same, the actress said, “I was never into drugs, but alcohol was a big thing in my life. [After a point] It just didn’t serve me at all anymore, in any positive way. I was [always] hungover, and I always wanted to drink with my friends. So, I felt like it was more in control of me.”

The actress revealed that she distanced herself from individuals who consistently advocated for partying, which only worsened her issues with alcohol. The actress said that said that “This, too, is part of being sober.”

Coming to Shruti’s work front, the actress was seen in two Telugu movies earlier this year including Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya. Further, Shruti will be next seen in Salaar Part 1. The film will be released on December 22, 2023. Apart from Shruti, the movie will also feature Prabhas, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Easwari Rao.

Meanwhile, Prabhas-starrer Salaar will face a clash with SRK’s Dunkil. While Dunki will be released on big screens on December 21, 2023, Prabhas-starrer will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.

