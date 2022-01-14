Mumbai: Tollywood star Shruti Haasan is one of the talented actors and if we scroll her Instagram feed, it shows how aesthetically Shruti has maintained her page by posting her goth fashion and edgy looks that are to die for. Before Haasan came into the showbiz industry and had made music her calling. She identified with goth culture and made that look her own. Along with it, the actor received negative comments and trolls who are unaware of the goth look. People call her chudail (witch) and vampire on the comment section.Also Read - What is Black Alkeline Water That Many Celebs Are Using, Shruti Haasan Explains

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan spoke about the time she took a break from acting to focus on music and also went back to her goth aesthetic where she revealed social media users would get confused by her goth look and called her 'vampire' and 'chudail' online. "When I took a break from the movies for a while and started focusing on my music, writing stories in London, I decided to go back to the same. Some people didn't understand it and said she looks like a vampire, horror/chudail," she said.

However, Shruti revealed all these negative comments doesn't bother her. "I used to be like it's okay you can call it whatever you want. You can keep calling me chudail, that is my aesthetic and it makes me feel powerful. Now they gave up," recounted Shruti.