Shruti Haasan’s Bold And Bossy Look Leaves Fans Mesmerised

Shruti Haasan captivated fans with her latest gothic look. Designed by Deme by Gabriella, the chocolate brown body-fitted turtle neck gown gave major fashion goals.

Shruti Haasan in chocolate brown body-fitted turtle neck gown by Deme by Gabriella. (Credits: Instagram)

Shruti Haasan’s impeccable sense of style never fails to grab eyeballs. Her vibrant fashion choices are a true reflection of her energetic and confident personality. It’s no secret that Shruti has always had a penchant for gothic looks. From bold makeup to daring purple lipstick, she has tried it all. Now, she effortlessly rocked a dark brown colour, showcasing her boss-like attitude in a stunning body-fitted turtle neck gown by Deme by Gabriella. Shruti completed her look with a sleek hairdo, bold eye makeup, and brown lips. She accessorised with statement earrings and a gold choker neckpiece. Apart from the look, Shruti stole hearts with her fierce expressions and sassy attitude.

Shruti Haasan’s post reactions

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shruti captioned her post with leaves, chocolate, evil eye, and princess emojis. Apart from fans, her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika too couldn’t stop gushing at her and dropped three heart-popping emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

A fan wrote, “You have an incredible sense of style. Your fashion choices are always on point!”

Another comment read, “Damn, you’re getting younger every day.”

Shruti Haasan’s love for goth look

In one of her interviews with Pinkvilla, Shruti opened up about her love for goth fashion saying, “Of course, I’m inspired. The music I have grown up listening to, the literature I read, novels, and everything I have grown up reading from that world. I love heavy metal. When I was younger, I loved being that unexpected package in all black. Immediately, when people saw me, they would say- ok this is what she is about. That’s what clothing does right? It immediately expresses and shows people a part of what you are.”

Even at the Cannes Film Festival, Shruti Haasan flaunted her love for black.

Shruti Haasan’s work front

Shruti’s next release is the Prabhas-starrer Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel. Her international film The Eye is also slated to hit the big screen later this year. On the music front, she will be releasing some of her latest original tracks later this year.

