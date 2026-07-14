Shweta Mohan tears up during Ilaiyaraaja concert after S Janaki’s death, responds to online backlash: ‘All who questioned…’

Shweta Mohan became emotional on stage as she remembered legendary singer S Janaki and later responded to criticism over her absence from the funeral with a heartfelt message.

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Shweta Mohan addresses trolls after S Janaki's funeral controversy (PC: Twitter)

The passing of legendary playback singer S Janaki has left the Indian music industry in mourning. Among those deeply affected was singer Shweta Mohan, who became emotional while performing at Ilaiyaraaja‘s concert in London shortly after learning of Janaki’s demise. As videos of the performance went viral, some social media users questioned why Shweta was not present at Janaki’s funeral. The singer has now responded with an emotional message, explaining the circumstances and requesting people to be more compassionate during a difficult time.

Why did Shweta Mohan miss S Janaki’s funeral?

Shweta Mohan addressed the criticism through a heartfelt Instagram post after several users questioned her absence from S Janaki’s funeral in Mysuru. She clarified that she was already in London as part of Ilaiyaraaja’s concert when the legendary singer passed away. According to Shweta, the concert turned into an unexpected musical tribute to Janaki just hours after her death.

She explained that although she could not be physically present for the funeral, performing songs associated with Janaki while carrying the grief of her passing was emotionally overwhelming. Shweta wrote, “So many people are asking me why they didn’t see me at Janaki Amma’s funeral. Because I was part of Raja sir’s concert in London and we became a fortunate group of people who paid musical homage to her just hours after she left us.”

Shweta Mohan breaks down during Ilaiyaraaja’s concert

During the live concert in London on July 11, Shweta struggled to hold back her emotions while singing. Videos from the event showed the singer pausing midway through her performance as she wiped away tears before continuing. Those present at the venue said Ilaiyaraaja patiently waited while Shweta regained her composure.

The emotional moment touched the audience, who later praised her strength for continuing the performance despite her grief. Sharing clips from the concert, Shweta admitted that singing songs closely associated with S Janaki while processing the heartbreaking news was one of the toughest moments of her career.

See Shweta Mohan’s viral video from concert here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Mohan (@_shwetamohan_)

Shweta recalls her final conversation with S Janaki

The singer also revealed that she had spoken to S Janaki one last time while the veteran singer was being taken in an ambulance. That final conversation remains deeply personal and has made the loss even harder for her to accept. Expressing her pain, Shweta wrote, “I don’t think I need to explain to the world how difficult it felt to not be able to go see her one last time and take her blessings.”

She continued, “To sing through numbness and trying to complete a given assignment of singing songs that were her classics, the reality sinking in more and more with every line being sung.” She ended her message with an appeal to those criticising her online, saying, “And for all who questioned me with ‘nakkal’ (mockery), please know it’s a very difficult time emotionally. So please don’t hurt me further.”

Remembering S Janaki’s extraordinary legacy

S Janaki passed away on July 11 at the age of 88 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She had been hospitalised before her death and her last rites were conducted with full state honours in Mysuru. Soon after the news broke, Shweta paid tribute to her musical mentor on social media. She wrote, “My Queen Janakiamma is no more. I have lost a piece of my heart and a portion of my musical soul. I loved her deeply.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Mohan (@_shwetamohan_)

She added that although the loss feels impossible to overcome, she hopes to celebrate Janaki’s remarkable life and timeless music through every performance in the years to come.