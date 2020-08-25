Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing posts for his loving brother. She shared a throwback picture from her wedding celebration posing with SSR and shared that in some realm, they will always be together. Shweta took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture. Sushant can be seen in a white kurta and smiling ear to ear as he poses with his sister for the camera. “In some realm, we will always be together… #GudiaGulshan. I will try and find a video from my Sangeet and upload it,” she captioned the image. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Autopsy Forcibly Delayed so That Poison in Stomach Dissolves, Alleges Subramanian Swamy



Shweta also shared a family photograph, where Sushant can be seen standing alongside his sisters and father. “A Beautiful Tribute To My Beautiful Brother,” she wrote and used hashtags such as #INSAAFYEEKSAWAALHAI and #JusticeForSushant”. The tribute is given to Sushant Singh Rajput from his family friend.

Watch here:

On Monday, old videos went viral of a 21-year-old Sushant at Shweta’s wedding. The videos were posted by her husband Vishal Kirti on his blog. In the same blog post, Vishal wrote that he was not in close touch with Sushant after actress Rhea Chakraborty came into his life.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the death.