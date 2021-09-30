Mumbai: Soon after the news broke of popular television actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari being admitted to a hospital after her blood pressure dropped on Wednesday, her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli penned a note for her and wished for her speedy recovery. But, that’s not where the post end. He took a dig at her weight loss and transformation. “Mere aur mere ladke ki aapas main milne aur saath rehne ke haq ki ladai apni jagah hai aur Court main chal rahi hai, par Bhagwan kare Shweta jaldi se tandarust ho jaye. Actor bechaare aap sabke saamne sabse sundar ban ne ke chakkar main, aur aap sabka aur zyaada pyaar paane ke Iiye, zaroorat se zyaada body banate rehte hain, kam se kam khana khate rehte hain, aur phir ek din unka dil thak jaata hai. (My fight to meet and be with my son is a separate issue and is in the court right now. But I pray to god for Shweta’s recovery at the earliest. In order to present their best physique and beauty to get maximum audience love, actors go to extreme limits, eat less and stress out their bodies. Ultimately their heart gets tired one day.)”Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Hospitalised Due To Low Blood Pressure | Deets Inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024)



Shweta Tiwari’s team recently released a statement wherein they mentioned that the actor did not manage enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change and hence had to be hospitalised. Tiwari had shared a photo of herself holding a book on her Instagram story. However, her fans noticed the saline in her hand and expressed concerns about her health. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi's Fans Accuse Channel of 'Using Her' After Arjun Bijlani Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 - Check Tweets

Recently, Shweta Tiwari participated in the 11th season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shweta Tiwari was one of the finalists of the show along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. However, Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner Arjun Bijlani Takes Home Car, Prize Money of Rs 20 Lakh Along With Trophy

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that Shweta Tiwari will also be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house along with Rubina Dilaik and Gauahar Khan as Tribe Leader.