Shweta Tiwari finds cockroach in cold drink after grocery delivery, tags Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe

Shweta Tiwari had ordered cold drinks through a quick-commerce grocery delivery app when she found a cockroach in it.

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Shweta Tiwari (PC -Instagram)

Actress Shweta Tiwari has raised a food safety concern after claiming that a cockroach was found at her home following a recent grocery delivery. The actor shared a video of the insect on her Instagram Stories and tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, asking him to look into the matter.

According to Shweta’s post, she had ordered cold drinks through a quick-commerce grocery delivery app when the incident happened. However, she did not reveal the name of the delivery platform or share more details about the order.

Shweta’s post comes at a time when Tukaram Mundhe has been in the spotlight for action against restaurants, canteens and other establishments allegedly found violating food safety rules. His work has also earned him praise on social media, with some users calling him “Asli Singham.”

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It is not yet clear whether any action has been taken following Shweta’s complaint.

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after playing Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She later appeared in shows including Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khatee Kuchh Meethi and Begusarai. She also won Bigg Boss 4 and participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

On the OTT front, Shweta was seen in Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. She is currently seen in Traitors 2.

Who is Tukaram Mundhe?

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tukaram Mundhe is the face behind a massive crackdown against food and drug adulteration in Maharashtra. Over the past few months, several establishments have been raided, shut down, or issued show-cause notices over violations of food safety norms. He has said he won’t rest until he ensures safe food and medicines for everyone in the state.

Tukaram Mundhe’s strict and uncompromising approach to administration has often made him unpopular within the system. According to The Hindu, he has faced 25 transfers in 21 years of service and has not completed a full tenure in any of his postings.