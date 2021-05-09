Cape Town: A day after Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accused her of leaving son Reyansh alone to participate in an action-based TV reality show Khatro Ke Khiladi, she has now hit back. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's Husband Abhinav Kohli Accuses Her Of Leaving Son Alone To Participate In Khatro Ke Khiladi

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta mentioned that their son is safe with the family and added that she had informed Abhinav about her plans for Khatro Ke Khiladi. "I had informed Abhinav Kohli over a phone call that I am going to Cape Town and that Reyansh is safe with my family. My mother, my relatives, and Palak are there to take care of him. Plus, I will always be on video calls with Reyansh in between my shoot. I had informed Abhinav Kohli everything and I was surprised yet again to see the video he posted," she said. Shweta further added that she wanted to bring song Reyansh, his nanny, and her mother to South Africa along with her, but it was Abhinav who did not agree to this. Slamming Abhinav, Shweta said that he is 'someone who is not contributing a single penny to the growth of kids'.

Shweta's attack comes after Abhinav Kohli took to social media posting a series of videos in which he said that Shweta left son Reyansh alone to participate in Khatro Ke Khiladi in South Africa. Adding that he had denied 'permission' to Shweta to participate in the show, he asked 'Where is my son?'. Abhinav also hinted at going to the high court and blamed Shweta for abandoning their child amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also claimed that his son was not well when he last talked to him and that he had congestion in his chest and had swollen eyes.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli tied the knot in 2013. However, they soon parted their ways. Their son Reyansh is four years old.