Shweta Tiwari who is back from shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, will be in a problem soon as her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has moved to the court and sought cancellation of Shweta Tiwari's interim bail. He has also sought custody of his child. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor will now have to file an official reply in the case in the next hearing that is scheduled on Wednesday. For the unversed, Abhinav Kohli had accused Shweta Tiwari of leaving their son Reyaansh alone in a hotel and had also claimed that the actor had gone away to South Africa to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 without informing the court.

Shweta Tiwari had earlier opened up about Abhinav Kohli's accusations that she abandoned their son Reyansh to fulfill her work commitments. The actor told Bollywood Bubble, "I had informed Abhinav Kohli over a phone call that I am going to Cape Town and that Reyansh is safe with my family. My mother, my relatives, and Palak are there to take care of him. Plus, I will always be on video calls with Reyansh in between my shoot. I had informed Abhinav Kohli of everything and I was surprised yet again to see the video he posted. I really don't understand the agenda behind it."

Abhinav Kohli had repeatedly accused Shweta Tiwari of leaving their son alone as she participates in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor had talked about her life and even told a portal that she was a victim of domestic violence. However, she endured it all for a long time for the sake of her children, before leaving Abhinav.

